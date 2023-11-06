Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases New Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 124,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,125,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at $502,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $310,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $11,539,000. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GEHC stock traded down $0.64 on Monday, reaching $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 710,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,630. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

