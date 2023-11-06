Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 45,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.8% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 33,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $1,085,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,932,590.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,780. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMRN has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.43.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.60. The company had a trading volume of 264,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,398. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.74 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.69.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Stories

