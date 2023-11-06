Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,795 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The stock has a market cap of $164.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.94.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.39%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ABT

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.