Grandfield & Dodd LLC Reduces Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,885 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,715 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $14,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the first quarter worth about $353,296,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,995,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,898. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $226.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.