Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 10,973 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,973 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.59% of John Wiley & Sons worth $11,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLY. US Bancorp DE increased its position in John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 131.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WLY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 42,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,863. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $451.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -132.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,632.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

