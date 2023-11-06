Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 15,766 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 442,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,766 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 67,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 86.9% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2,686.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 87,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 83,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $35.40. 2,627,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,985,889. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

