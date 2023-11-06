Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 310 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,435,637,000 after purchasing an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,676,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 117,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after acquiring an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total value of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.44. 1,618,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,270,342. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.13. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.70 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.34.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 70.35%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FAST. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

