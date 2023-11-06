Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 3,525 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,758 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after acquiring an additional 423,300 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, for a total transaction of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.37. 682,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,183,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $182.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.95.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

