Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 4,003 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.81. 1,502,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,233,275. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.78. The firm has a market cap of $93.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.53.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

