Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 515 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dover by 29,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Price Performance

DOV stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.08. 140,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,842. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.06.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 26.23%. Dover’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,938 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.23.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

