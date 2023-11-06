Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 55 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 74,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,404,000 after buying an additional 48,042 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 856.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 138,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,603,000 after buying an additional 123,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $214.10. 138,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,250. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.08 and a 52 week high of $217.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 0.35.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $648.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $90,228.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,360,466. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $90,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,360,466. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $76,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,966,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,107 shares of company stock worth $4,776,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

