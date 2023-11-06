Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 735 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 2.2% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $31,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.87.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $275.45. 377,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,064. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.74. The company has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $206.66 and a 12-month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.