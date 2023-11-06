Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 800 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $91.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,186. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $100.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

In other news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

