Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 8,793 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.70. The company had a trading volume of 341,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,938. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $252.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.11. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.34.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

