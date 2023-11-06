Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 927 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 13.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 27,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 32.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 14.5% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.74 on Monday, hitting $93.12. The stock had a trading volume of 599,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,513. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The stock has a market cap of $51.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day moving average of $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. UBS Group increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

