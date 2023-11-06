Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 996 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.16.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Up 1.5 %

AMGN stock traded up $3.97 on Monday, reaching $273.83. 544,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.41. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $146.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

