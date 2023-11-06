Grandfield & Dodd LLC Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics makes up about 2.4% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned about 0.10% of Verisk Analytics worth $33,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 75,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,047,000 after purchasing an additional 66,724 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 31.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 63.5% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134 in the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $230.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,674. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.46 and a 12 month high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 67.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $239.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

