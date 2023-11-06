Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 227,473 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 557,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,473 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Napco Security Technologies worth $19,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSSC. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 46.6% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $260,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $262,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 20.3 %

Shares of NSSC traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,133. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $831.37 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Napco Security Technologies Announces Dividend

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

