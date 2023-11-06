Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 769,654 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 769,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.33% of APi Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in APi Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 610,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,648,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of APi Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,076,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of APi Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on APG shares. TheStreet lowered APi Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

APi Group Price Performance

NYSE APG traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $27.32. 69,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,103. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

