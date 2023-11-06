Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,871 shares during the period. Halozyme Therapeutics accounts for 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $27,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $88,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,252,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 151,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 59.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 219,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after purchasing an additional 82,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 463,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

HALO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.59. 32,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,358. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $59.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $221.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $365,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,547,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,762,900 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.