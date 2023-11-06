Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 603,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,308 shares during the period. Freshpet comprises 1.6% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $39,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth $143,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Freshpet from $78.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Freshpet in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other news, Director Walter N. George acquired 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.53 per share, with a total value of $73,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,851.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Stock Up 17.6 %

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $10.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 730,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $84.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

