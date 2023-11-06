Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,788 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.44% of Calix worth $14,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Calix by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Calix by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CALX traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,023. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $263.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. Calix had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,988,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

CALX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calix in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

