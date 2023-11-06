Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.83% of Sprout Social worth $21,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Sprout Social Trading Down 2.9 %

SPT traded down $1.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.40. 72,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,937. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 0.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. Analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total transaction of $584,608.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 470,225 shares in the company, valued at $24,743,239.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $584,608.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 470,225 shares in the company, valued at $24,743,239.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,709 shares of company stock worth $1,035,986 over the last ninety days. 11.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.