Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $15.83 Million Stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 72.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,194 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Signet Jewelers worth $15,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 416.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $507,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,102 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $507,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,842,711.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,007,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,646,367. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,113 shares of company stock worth $7,058,407. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 2.3 %

SIG traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.05. 39,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,164. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. Signet Jewelers Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIG. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.