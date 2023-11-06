Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $20.12 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 935,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,068 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $20,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MRTN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

Shares of MRTN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,786. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

