Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $30.52 Million Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,403,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,469 shares during the period. Neogen makes up about 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $30,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEOG traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.73. 92,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,609. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -143.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Neogen ( NASDAQ:NEOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

In related news, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David H. Naemura purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William T. Boehm sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $33,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,658.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and sold 6,359 shares worth $109,708. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

