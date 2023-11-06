Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 265,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,680 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $11,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $12,314,468,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 108.9% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 136.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 140.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,064.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $38.01. 684,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,516,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $51.35.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Capital One Financial began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.81.

Read Our Latest Report on MGM

MGM Resorts International Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.