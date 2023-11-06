Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,775 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $654,704,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 44,125 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,164 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $587.00 to $579.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $520.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.30.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $530.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,494. The company has a market capitalization of $491.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $445.68 and a 52 week high of $554.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $495.04.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.23. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $92.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.28, for a total value of $2,448,171.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,173.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 121,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $65,688,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 521,818 shares in the company, valued at $282,084,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

