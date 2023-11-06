Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE DE traded down $3.71 on Monday, hitting $378.49. 153,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $394.78.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 15.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.93.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

