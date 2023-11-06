Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,397 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,361 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group accounts for 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $28,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,717,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,482,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DSGX traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,212. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.72 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

