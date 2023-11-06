Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,408 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total transaction of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,998.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,853 shares of company stock worth $4,851,404 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $164.17. The stock had a trading volume of 414,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,499. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.89 and a 1-year high of $194.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.65 and its 200-day moving average is $175.99.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 27.24%. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.63.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

