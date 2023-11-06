Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 501 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $277.63. 101,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,800. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $206.66 and a 12-month high of $306.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.30.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

