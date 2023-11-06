Granite Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 37.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 103,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62,305 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $19,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Alamo Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alamo Group in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,984. Alamo Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.47 and a 1-year high of $200.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Alamo Group from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alamo Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total value of $100,748.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,074,220.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alamo Group

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.