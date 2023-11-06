Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th.
Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Greenbrook TMS to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Greenbrook TMS Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of GBNH stock opened at $0.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.46. Greenbrook TMS has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.36.
Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.
