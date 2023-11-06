Gritstone Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXXU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II comprises about 1.9% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter worth about $759,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,917,000.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPXXU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.31. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,789. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

About Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

