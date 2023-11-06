Gritstone Asset Management LLC Invests $1.01 Million in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAU)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHAU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESHAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ESH Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,329,000.

ESH Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESHAU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.22. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,048. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.22.

About ESH Acquisition

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

