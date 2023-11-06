Gritstone Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR)

Gritstone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 199,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the quarter. SK Growth Opportunities comprises about 2.6% of Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gritstone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SK Growth Opportunities were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in SK Growth Opportunities by 847.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 38,140 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in SK Growth Opportunities during the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SKGR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,060. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. SK Growth Opportunities Co. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

