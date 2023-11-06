Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 140 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 2.8% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,097,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,488,424. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.30. The firm has a market cap of $251.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 146.47%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

