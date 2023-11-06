Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Acquires 20 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. United Bank grew its holdings in BlackRock by 17.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK traded down $3.48 on Monday, hitting $654.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,058. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $655.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $675.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.