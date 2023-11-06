Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,656 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in American Express by 104.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,712,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE AXP traded down $0.45 on Monday, reaching $152.31. 742,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,184,191. The company has a market cap of $111.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

