Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.4% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.24. 2,771,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,925,127. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $88.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

