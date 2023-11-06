Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 115.7% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $185.41. 197,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,383. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.