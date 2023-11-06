Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 1,739 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up 1.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 21.2% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $118,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,038,279. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $106.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 57.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.36.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

