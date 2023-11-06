Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 433 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,210 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.9% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 83,135 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 30.1% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,934 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,899. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $211.45. 516,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,290. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $209.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $240.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

