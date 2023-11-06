Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG remained flat at $157.74 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 830,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,453. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.17 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.90.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

