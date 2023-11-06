Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (BATS:JBBB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF comprises 1.9% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. owned about 3.46% of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBBB. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $930,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,089,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JBBB stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.33. The company had a trading volume of 37,690 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.3351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Janus Henderson B-BBB CLO ETF (JBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of floating-rate collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of varying maturities, rated between BBB+ and B- from global issuers. JBBB was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

