Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

VNQ traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,383,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,117. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

