Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $4.11 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 2.3% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Waste Management by 97,158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 454,561,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,830,023,000 after purchasing an additional 454,093,937 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,700,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,180,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Waste Management stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.74. The stock had a trading volume of 275,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,039. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.65. The stock has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

