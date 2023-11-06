Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Has $5.44 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 3.1% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.38.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.96. 1,816,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,853,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.42. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

