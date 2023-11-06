Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Increases Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for 3.7% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $6,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JAAA. Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.06. 153,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,552. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.92. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $51.38.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

